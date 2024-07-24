GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dairy animals identification and health management training held

Published - July 24, 2024 05:11 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

A one-day training programme on ‘Dairy Animals Identification and Health Management Tools’ was recently held at the School of Agriculture, Ponnaiyah Ramajayam Institute of Science and Technology (PRIST).

The event featured P. Selvaganapathy, an expert in dairy animal maintenance and breeding from Pudukkottai District Cooperative Milk Producers Union, Tamil Nadu.

The training session saw enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, and local farmers. The hands-on demonstrations and interactive discussions provided insights into the latest advancements in dairy farming and practical knowledge to apply in their agricultural practices.

PRIST University’s key leaders, S. Udayakumar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, T.V. Christy, Vice-Chancellor, and M. Abdul Ghani Khan, Registrar, underscored the institution’s unwavering commitment to advancing agricultural education and supporting students through innovative projects and initiatives, according to a University release.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.