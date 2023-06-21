ADVERTISEMENT

Daily wager dies in Tiruchi

June 21, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 44-year-old man, who went to Jaipur to work as daily wage labourer, died in Tiruchi on Saturday after he was mysteriously injured in Jaipur.

Police identified the deceased as Palaniswami from Thennathirayanpatti village in Pudukottai district. Palaniswami, who went as daily wage labourer for constructing a bore well in Tunga village, was mysteriously injured and admitted to the Government Hospital in Jaipur in a critical condition on June 15.

On Saturday, he was brought to Tiruchi and was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, where he died within a few hours.

A section of villagers and his family members staged a protest in front of Keeranur police station demanding proper investigation into his death. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

