Daily wage workers struggling as 100-day job scheme is delayed this year, says association

The delay in commencing work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has adversely affected daily wage workers in rural areas of Karaikal. Since work was given for only 70 days last year, activists are demanding a guaranteed 100 days of work this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have a family of five. As a daily wage worker, my options are limited due to lack of agricultural work caused by the scarcity of water. There has been no work so far under MGNREGA scheme, which was supposed to start in April,” said Tamil Arasi. She worked for 70 days under the scheme last year.

A. Backiyaraj, another daily wage worker from Nedungadu commune, said he too got only 70 days of work under the scheme last year. “We need 100 days of work as agricultural work is scarce and we depend on the scheme with no big industries here to get employment,” said Mr. Backiyaraj.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 13,000 daily wage workers in rural areas of Karaikal district rely on the scheme, according to official sources.

“It has been three months already in the financial year and the scheme has not started. We, from our association, are pressing for 200 days of work with a daily wage of ₹600 under the scheme but the government is not even guaranteeing 100 days,” said A. Vincent, president of Agricultural Workers Association in Puducherry Union Territory.

Some blame the absence of a dedicated district-level official to oversee the implementation of the scheme. The Block Development Officer is the temple Executive Officer of Thirunallar. “How can one officer do both work that too the ones that demand specialised attention?” asked Mr. Vincent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Staff shortage

This has been the case in Karaikal for the past two years. “In Karaikal, many departments suffer due to lack of dedicated officers, as one officer is in charge of more than one department,” said Shaik Alavudeen, general secretary of the Confederation of Government Employees.

A senior official in the district administration said that work under the MNREGA would start within a week. “Due to the Model Code of Conduct being in force, there was delay in sending estimates. Now, everything has been cleared. Within this week, work will be given in all the communes of the district.” said the official.

Giving 100 days of work under the scheme had its limitations, the official said. “Unlike Tamil Nadu, we don’t have big lakes; we only have irrigation canals and ponds; so it becomes difficult to provide employment for 100 days. However, we are looking at other options to utilise the workforce to the maximum,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.