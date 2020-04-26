Daily wage labourers in dire straits start pledging jewels

With savings drying out, daily wage labourers, have begun to knock at the doors of moneylenders and pawnbrokers to meet their household expenditure.

Though almost all sections of the people have been affected, the lockdown has hit the daily wage labourers and unorganised sector the most.

More than a month has passed since these workers have gone for work. While a section of people manage to run their families with their savings, daily wage labourers such as construction workers, electricians, plumbers, loadmen and others find it extremely difficult to meet their needs.

Many of them have begun pledging their jewels with affluent persons or pawnbrokers.

“I am confined to my home for the last 32 days due to lockdown. I need to take care of six of my family members. I am the only breadwinner. The little savings I had and ₹ 1,000 assistance of the State government helped me to meet the day-to-day expenses for about 20 days. We are experiencing tough time. I do not have other sources. My only option now is to seek the help of moneylenders,” says R. Ravichandran (55), a construction worker in Samayapuram.

But, he added that a moneylender, who used to help him out at crucial junctures, was now evading his requests. Now, he was looking for other moneylenders.

It is said that many moneylenders were not ready to lend as they fear that they would be unable to collect the dues as the situation was still unclear.

For, there was no certainty on when the curfew would be lifted.

“Many people approach me for short term loan. If they have regular employment, I can take a risk and lend them money. There is still uncertainty over reopening of shops and business houses even after May 3. I do not want to take a risk in the prevailing situation,” says a Srirangam-based moneylender.

Since many moneylenders are refusing to offer a loan, it is said that people, who were badly in need of money, were approaching small-time pawnbrokers, who prefer to operate out of their homes.