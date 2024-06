The Salem-Mayiladuthurai-Salem daily trains will be operated with Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) coaches replacing the conventional coaches. The Salem-Mayiladuthurai daily service (16812) will have MEMU coaches with effect from June 7. The Mayiladuthurai-Salem daily service (16811) will have MEMU coaches with effect from June 8, a press release from the Salem Railway Division said on Monday.

Related Topics Tiruchi / railway