Daily count remains below 100 in central region

TIRUCHI

12 December 2020 20:34 IST

The daily count of fresh COVID 19 cases continued to remain less than 100 in the central districts with 97 persons testing positive for the virus on Saturday. Two deaths were reported in the region- both in Nagapattinam district.

A 57-year-old woman with a history of hypothyroidism and an 80-year-old woman with no pre-existing illnesses died of the infection in Nagapattinam.

All districts in the region reported below 25 fresh cases for COVID-19 on Saturday. Ariyalur district recorded no fresh cases for the viral infection on Saturday. Tiruvarur reported the highest number of cases with 21 patients testing positive while in Nagapattinam, 18 fresh cases were reported. Among those who tested positive were local cases with no contact history and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

Meanwhile, Tiruchi reported a significant decline compared to the previous days with 17 fresh cases. Among the patients who tested positive were primary contacts and local cases with no travel or contact history. Some patients with Influenza-Like Illnesses and asymptomatic patients also tested positive. Meanwhile, five patients who hailed from Tiruchi were discharged from the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital after recovering from the viral infection.

A total of 15 patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Pudukottai, while in 12 patients tested positive in both Thanjavur and Karur districts, reporting a steady decline. Patients with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory illnesses and Influenza-Like Illnesses, local cases and inter-district travellers tested positive for COVID-19 in both districts.

Among the patients who tested positive in Karur were residents of Pugalur, Kulithalai and Gandhigramam among other localities. Meanwhile, Perambalur district reported two new cases.