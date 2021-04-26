Daily case count continues to exceed 1,000 in central region

Tiruchi recorded the highest single-day spike with 398 reporting positive

The central region reported 1,194 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday. More than half the number of cases surfaced in Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts.

Tiruchi district recorded the highest-ever single-day spike with 398 patients reporting positive. The number of deaths in the district increased to 11 in the region- four in Thanjavur, three in Tiruchi, two in Tiruvarur, and one each in Nagapattinam, Karur, and Perambalur districts.

In Thanjavur, men aged, 57, 74, and 65 years, and an 81-year-old woman succumbed to COVID-19 with pre-existing ailments such as diabetes and hypertension.

In Tiruchi, men aged 51, 67, and 52 years died of the infection, and in Tiruvavur, the pandemic claimed the life of an 81-year-old man with a history of diabetes, coronary artery disease, and hypertension. A 45-year-old man from Karur, a 68-year-old woman from Nagapattinam, and a 65-year-old man from Perambalur also died of COVID-19.

Thanjavur recorded 300 fresh cases, while Pudukottai reported a further spike compared to the previous days with 123 fresh cases. In Nagapattinam district, 117 patients tested positive. The case counts were 114 in Karur, and 75 in Tiruvarur. Ariyalur district reported 43 fresh cases, and Perambalur recorded 24 cases on Monday.