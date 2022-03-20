D. Raja urges unity among secular parties

March 20, 2022 16:01 IST

‘They should draw lessons from the outcome of recent elections’

Secular democratic parties should draw lessons from the outcome of the recent Assembly elections in five States and come together to defeat the BJP-RSS combine and save democracy, CPI general secretary D. Raja said on Saturday.

Lack of unity among the secular democratic parties had led to the BJP’s victory in four of the five States. “The secular forces should draw proper lessons. There is a need for serious introspection; they need to be realistic and accommodative,” Mr. Raja said, speaking to reporters at Nagapattinam.

He was in the town to attend the party’s State council meeting.

“The BJP was undermining democracy and the Constitution. The emerging situation demands unity among the secular democratic parties to save the Indian democracy and Constitution,” he said.

Criticising the BJP government for being anti-people and pro-corporate, Mr. Raja said the Centre was privatising even public sector units of strategic interest.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was taking up issues such as social justice, equality and federalism and the CPI would continue to support his efforts, he said.