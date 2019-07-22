D. N. Krishnamurthy memorial concerts held

Rasika Ranjana Sabha in the city remembered musicologist and former secretary of Tiruchi Fine Arts, D. N. Krishnamurthy by hosting a couple of music concerts in the city on Saturday and Sunday.

Late DNK, as he was known fondly, had deep knowledge of Carnatic music and was a guide to many an upcoming artiste. He had a quest to propagate Carnatic classical music and did so successfully in the city. The memorial concerts were organised as a mark of respect to his persona.

On the first day, M. Narmadha presented a mellifluous violin concert. She was accompanied by B. Swaminathan on mridangam, S. Krishnaswamy on ghatam and T. Rajaganesh on khanjira. The next day V. Lakshmi and her students presented a vocal concert title, ‘Vandhe guru parampara.’

The event was inaugurated by Rama Kausalya of Marabu Foundation, Thillaistanam, who recollected memories of DNK and the interactions he had with him. N. Seshadri, former Principal, National College, too recollected his memories of DNK.

D. K. Narasimhan, son of D. N. Krishamurthy and others spoke.