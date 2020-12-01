Cylone threat: Appeal to stay away from water bodies

In view of a cyclonic storm brewing over southeast Bay of Bengal and prediction of heavy rain in the district from December 2 to 4, the district administration has appealed to residents to remain vigilant.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, Collector P. Uma Maheswari said elders and children should desist from taking bath in tanks, ponds and other water bodies and completely avoid taking selfies in front of them.

Instruction had been given to local body authorities to install caution boards in front of water bodies. Public could contact the disaster management control room functioning round-the-clock at the Collectorate during rain on 1077 and 04322-222207 and convey information.

Those rearing livestock should not tie the animals in electric poles or trees and keep adequate stock of fodder. A 10-member team had been constituted by the Animal Husbandry Department in every union during the rainy season and cyclone.

The release asked the general public not to believe rumours regarding rain and floods and keep themselves abreast of the information given from time to time by the government and remain safe.