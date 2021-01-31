Cyclothon taken out in city to propagate fuel conservation

As part of Saksham-2021, a month-long awareness campaign on fuel conservation, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) organised a cyclothon in the city on Sunday involving 200 volunteers.

It was flagged off by N.Viswanathan, RDO and Sub Divisional Magistrate, Tiruchi district, in the presence of Babu Nagendra, DGM, Retail Sales; P. Rajesh, Chief Area Manager; and D. Jayalakshmi, Manager, Lubes Technical Sales.

Through the Cyclothon, IOCL sought to propagate the importance of fuel conservation and efficient energy utilisation amongst the residents, and promote the use of cycle for travelling short distances for creating a greener environment and better health.

Saksham2021 campaign will also spread awareness about seven key drivers that would help India move towards cleaner energy. The key drivers include moving towards a gas-based economy, cleaner use of fossil fuels, greater reliance on domestic sources to drive biofuels, achieving renewable targets with the set deadlines, increased use of electric vehicles to decarbonise mobility, increased use of cleaner fuels such as hydrogen, and digital innovation across all energy systems.