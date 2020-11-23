Cyclone Nivar: Southern Railway alters train services

TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced changes in the pattern of train services in view of cyclone Nivar on November 24 and 25.

Train No.06865 / 06866 Chennai Egmore – Thanjavur – Chennai Egmore Special, and Train No. 06795/06796 Chennai Egmore – Tiruchchirappalli - Chennai Egmore Special have been fully cancelled.

Partially cancelled services: Train No.06232 Mysuru – Mayiladuthurai special will be cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli – Mayiladuthurai on Nov. 24.

Train No.06188 Ernakulam – Karaikal special will be partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli - Karaikal on Nov. 24.

Train No.02898 Bhubaneswar – Puducherry special is partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore – Puducherry on Nov. 24.

Train No.06231 Mayiladuthurai - Mysuru special is partially cancelled between Mayiladuthurai –Tiruchi on Nov. 25.

Train No.06187 Karaikal – Ernakulam special is partially cancelled between Karaikal – Tiruchchi on Nov. 25.

Train No.02083 / 02084 Mayiladuthurai – Coimbatore – Mayiladuthurai special is partially cancelled between Tiruchi - Mayiladuthurai –Tiruchi on Nov. 25.

Train No.02897 Puducherry – Bhubaneswar special is partially cancelled between Puducherry – Chennai Egmore on Nov. 25.

Train No.02868 Puducherry – Howrah special is partially cancelled between Puducherry – Villupuram on Nov. 25, according to a press release.

Full refund will be granted for trains fully cancelled on this account. For e-ticket holders, automatic refund will be granted. For tickets booked in railway counters, passengers shall take refund from the railway counter on surrendering of tickets within 15 days of the scheduled departure of the train as against the regular norm of three days. Time limit has been relaxed in this regard.

Existing refund rules will prevail for trains which are partially cancelled, the press release said.