Response mechanism strengthened

25 November 2020 04:18 IST

Chief Minister interacted with the Collector and determined the level of cyclone-preparedness during the course of the day.

Cyclone-response preparedness was further strengthened in Nagapattinam and Karaikal districs on Tuesday, with evacuation of residents in fishing hamlets to relief centres and establishment of response mechanisms to drain out flooding in low-lying areas.

Accompanied by Monitoring Officer C. Munianathan, Nagapattinam Collector Praveen P. Nair inspected Sebastian Nagar and other low-lying areas in Velankanni and Thalainayar blocks where the paraphernalia for draining out stagnant water had been put in place.

Fishers in all 53 coastal hamlets had been evacuated and housed in relief centres where food, water, power, milk and other requirements had been addressed, the Collector said.

Eight zonal-level teams, one each for every taluk, had been formed to address public complaints, he added.

In Karaikal district, probhitory orders under Section 144 CPC were passed by Collector Arjun Sharma to prevent loss of life and ensure safety of general public.

The prohibitory orders would be effective from 10 a.m. on November 25 to 6 p.m. on Nov 26. The order, however, would not apply to agencies and officials involved in enforcement of law and order and cyclone duty. Maintenance of essential services such as milk booths, petrol bunks, pharmacies and health servies would be allowed to continue, Mr. Arjun Sharma said.

Collector P. Sri Venkat Priya said 168 earth movers, 90 tree cuters, 55 power saws, and 25 saws had been kept ready to meet contingency situations.

A total of 10,265 sand bags, nine pump set motors, 127 generators, 33 walkie talkies, and 3,700 electric poles had also been kept ready. The district had adequate stock of rice, wheat, sugar, dal and palm oil, the Collector said.

Accompanied by Collector T. Rathna, Chief Government Whip Thamarai S. Rajendran visited Melaramanallur islet across the Kollidam and inspected the arrangements made at the relief centre.