Cyclone Nivar: district administrations in alert mode

Nagapattinam Collector Pravin P. Nair makes an assessment of the arrangements in place at Pudupattinam Fishing Harbour in Kollidam Block on Monday.

Tiruchi

24 November 2020 00:12 IST

District administrations in delta region and central region of the State have put in place measures to tackle the impact of Nivar cyclone. The emphasis of the district adminstrations was on preventing loss of human lives, livestock, cattle and property. The Police, Fire and Rescue Services, Revenue and other line departments have been put on high alert.

Tiruvarur

Low-lying areas prone for inundation have been identified at 212 places in Tiruvarur district and rescue and relief centres have been set up at 249 places to accommodate those who might need food and shelter, according to the Food Minister, R.Kamaraj.

Detailing the elaborate precautionary and preparatory measures put in place in the district, the Food Minister said that rations to meet the requirements of family cardholders for three months have been stocked in the public distribution system outlets, and that and 5,000 electric posts, overhead power cables for a length of 70 kilometres and 30 transformers have also been stocked at 12 sub-stations of the Electricity Board in Tiruvarur district.

Special rescue teams, including training swimmers, have been formed and first responders’ have been posted throughout the district. Necessary arrangements have also been put in place to safeguard the people from the reptile attacks, if any and also to protect the cattle.

Regular precautionary measures such as stocking of sandbags, pruning of trees near overhead power cables in both urban and rural pockets have also been carried out, he added.

Meanwhile, the Collector, V.Santha has urged the people residing in weak and old buildings to move to the rescue centres set up by the District Administration temporarily to remain safe during the next three days wherein the Meteorological Department had predicted heavy rains.

Thanjavur

A total of 195 places have been identified as inundation prone areas in Thanjavur district and rescue and relief centres have been set up at 251 places.

Necessary precautionary measures have been put in place to protect the 349 bridges and 5258 small bridges/culverts in the district. Earth moving vehicles and tools to clear uprooted trees have also been kept ready, said the Collector, M.Govinda Rao in a press release.

Urging the people to shift and lodge their cattle and personal vehicles to safe places, the Collector said that SoS or rescue calls could be made through WhatsApp number 93453 36838 or by dialling the toll free number 1077.

Pudukottai

Sixty cyclone protection centres have been set up in Pudukottai district, according to Collector P. Uma Maheswari.

Speaking to reporters after presiding over a meeting on cyclone preparedness here on Monday, she said that the officials had already inspected the cyclone protection centres in different parts of the district. They had been asked to provide all basic facilities for the people, who wanted to take shelter in the centres. The people, particularly fishermen and those living in low lying areas, were advised to take shelter in the event of any emergency situation arising out of the cyclone.

She said a cyclone alert had been sounded in the district. All departments including revenue, police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, Highways, rural development, Health and others had been asked to coordinate the cyclone relief and rescue measures.

Ms. Uma Maheswari said people could dial at 1077 or 04322-222207 for any assistance. It would function round the clock. The people should follow the cyclone advice of the Government.

Ariyalur

Collector D. Rathna held an emergency meeting with the senior officials on steps to be taken to reduce the sufferings of people in view of the Nivar cyclone, which was expected to make landfall on Wednesday between Mamallapuram and Karaikal.

She visited Jayamkondam and T. Palur and inspected the cyclone relief centres.

Ms. Rathna said that 29 places had been identified as low lying areas in the district. The Public Works Department had been asked to closely watch the flood situation so as to prevent breaching of lakes and ponds.

Nagapattinam

Collector Praveen P. Nair on Monday determined the preparedness of the official machinery in Kollidam block to tackle the flood.

He inspected the arrangements in Anaikaranchathiram Nathalpadukai, Arapallam, Nallur, Tsunami Nagar,

and Pazhyayar Fishing Harbour.

Officials of Revenue and Line Departments inspected low-lying areas and other vulnerable locations in the district for planning response measures.

The boats have been fastened to one another at the harbors to prevent damage. Coconut farmers have been advised to reduce the weight at the top by cutting down fronds.

Officials have advised people to be on guard on November 25 and 26 when the cyclone is expected to make landfall.

The essentials have been stocked for carrying out relief measures, and medical shops have been advised to have sufficient supplies, the Collector said.

Perambalur

District Collector P. Sri Venkata Priya visited the Arumbavur Big Tank, and the inlet-outlet points of Chitheri to assess the possible impacts of flooding.

Weak electricity poles and low-lying power lines have been identified for rectification, and measures have been taken for relocating people from low-lying areas to safer locations, the Collector said.

People in need of help can contact the helpline number 1077. The people have been advised not to step into water bodies or to venture out to witness the flooding, she said, addiing that the Police, Fire and Rescue Services and Revenue Departments have been instructed to monitor the movements of people stepping out of their homes.

Karaikal

The Karaikal administraiton has urged the people not to be mislead by rumours about Nivar cyclone and that authentic information would be communicated through mainstream media.

Residents of localities along coastal area have been advised to move to safer locations under the guidance of Disaster Management division, District Collector Arjun Sharma said.

The fishers have been told to inform about those among them who ahve not returned from the sea to the Control Room, and the residents, in general, have been instructed to stay indoors at the time of heavy rainfall and winds, and to keep ready emergency lights and candles, besides replenishing food stock, particularly to meet requirements of children and aged people.

Important documents must be shifted to safer places inside households, the Collector said. While going out to safer locations, the gas stoves must be switched off, he said.

In case of emergencies, the following numbers could be contacted: Free helpline numbers - 1070/ 1077, Control Room - 04368 - 228801 227704, Whatsapp number - 99438 06263.