Cyclone Michaung: TNSTC, SETC restrict Chennai-bound bus services from Tiruchi

December 04, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With heavy rain pounding Chennai and its suburban areas due to cyclone Michaung, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) restricted their daytime bus services to Chennai from Tiruchi on Monday.

The decision was taken in view of the prevailing situation and flooding of thoroughfares in Chennai. The crew of the Chennai-bound TNSTC and SETC buses which were operated from Tiruchi during daytime were advised to go via Maduravoyal to reach Koyambedu instead of going via Tambaram, said senior officials of both the transport corporations.

Usually, the TNSTC operates around 25 buses to Chennai from Tiruchi alone during daytime but it was restricted to 18 on Monday, said a senior TNSTC official. In view of the situation in Chennai and its nearby areas, passengers boarding the buses were advised of a possibility of the buses having to short terminate en route in case the circumstances get worse, the official further.

The SETC restricted its Chennai-bound services from Tiruchi to one-fourth during daytime, said a senior official of the transport corporation. The buses would go via Maduravoyal instead of Tambaram. A few SETC buses bound for Tiruchi were operated from Chennai, the official added.

Trains cancelled

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway cancelled the Tiruchi - Chennai Egmore Rockfort superfast express, Thanjavur - Chennai Egmore Uzhavan express, Karaikal - Chennai Egmore Kamban express and Mannargudi - Chennai Egmore Mannai express on Monday as a precautionary measure in view of cyclone Michaung. A press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division on Monday said the Tiruchi - Howrah superfast express would be cancelled on December 5.

International flight diverted

Airport sources said a Chennai-bound AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur was diverted to Tiruchi international airport on Monday morning as the departure and arrival operations were suspended in Chennnai in view of heavy rains.

The A-320 flight with 137 passengers landed at Tiruchi airport at around 8.40 a.m. The passengers disembarked from the aircraft to head to their respective destinations.