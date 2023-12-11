HamberMenu
Cyclone Michaung | Arrangements in place to provide textbooks to students of the four flood-hit districts: T.N. School Education Minister

Mr. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said a sum of ₹1.9 crore had been sanctioned to carry out maintenance repair works in those schools in the four districts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur

December 11, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. File

Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. File | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Schools students, whose textbooks were damaged due to the rain and flood caused by cyclone Michaung in Chennai and its neighbouring districts, would be given new books, said the Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Speaking to journalists at Pudukottai on Monday, December 11, 2023 the Minister said the department had convened a meeting through video conference on Sunday with the Chief Educational Officers in this regard. 

The department always had textbooks in surplus and they would be distributed to the affected students from the respective godowns, Mr. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, adding that this was the reason for postponing the half-yearly examinations from November 11 to 13.  The exercise of distributing textbooks to the students would be carried out on Monday and Tuesday.  Students had started coming to schools in the flood-hit districts and normalcy had been restored.

Replying to a query, the Minister said the department had issued a set of standard operating procedure asking the schools not to allow students wherever the walls were found to be wet or damp, to find out if the electricity boards were in place properly and whether there were any open wells and borewells. 

Answering another question, Mr. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said a sum of ₹1.9 crore had been sanctioned to carry out maintenance repair works in those schools in the four districts affected by cyclone Michaung. Out of the over 4,400 schools in the four districts, cleaning works had to be carried out in 32 schools, he said adding that only after ensuring that a safe atmosphere prevailed had the schools been reopened. 

