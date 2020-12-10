Cyclone Burevi fills up irrigation tanks in Ariyalur

But Tiruchi shows a 31% deficit in rainfall for the period October 1 to December 10

The recent spell of widespread rainfall has brought good inflows to irrigation tanks under the Public Works Department in Ariyalur district. Tanks in some parts of Perambalur district too have appreciable storage following the rain. However, most of the rainfed tanks in neighbouring Tiruchi remain largely dry as the northeast monsoon has not brought adequate rainfall to the district.

While Ariyalur district received good spells of rainfall under the influence of the cyclonic storms Burevi and Nivar, many parts of the drought-prone Perambalur district received moderate rainfall. Despite good rainfall in some parts of Tiruchi, the district on the whole has received inadequate rainfall so far this season.

Of the 69 PWD tanks in Ariyalur district, 34 have filled up and another was nearing its full capacity following the rain. Three other tanks had water up to 81 to 90% of their storage capacity, while nine others had water to 71 to 80% of their capacity. Ten tanks had 50 to 70% of their capacity, six tanks had 25 to 50% of their capacity and an equal number had water to 25% of their capacity.

Prominent among the tanks which were full in the district were the Anaikudi, Kasudaiyan, Poovodai,Sengalodai, Valavan and Thirukalappur Periya Eri. The Morakulai Odaikaran Eri is also nearing its full capacity, according to information provided by the PWD.

Fifteen of the 73 PWD tanks in Perambalur district have filled up so far. Arumbavur big and small tanks were among them . Four others had 81 to 90% water storage and five tanks had 71 to 80%. Water storage in six others was between 50 to 70%. Eight other tanks had 25 to 50% water storage. The remaining 35 tanks had storage of 1-25% of their capacity.

“Some parts of the district have received moderate rainfall, but it is still not enough. While the late cholam crop may benefit from the rain, most other standing crops including onion and cotton may not benefit much from the rain now. However, the groundwater table will improve wherever there has been rain and at least help meet the drinking water requirements locally,” observed R. Raja Chidambaram, a farmers’ leader of the district.

Meanwhile, Tiruchi district continues to show a deficit in the NE monsoon rainfall and consequently most of the non-system tanks under the Ariyar Division of the PWD are still empty.

According to rainfall statistics of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, Tiruchi district shows a 31% deficit in rainfall during the period October 1 to December 10. The district had received 240.3 mm of rainfall against the normal average of 349.5 mm for the period.

Of the 98 rainfed tanks under the division, only four have filled up so far. All of them were in the Thuraiyur region which get inflows from the Kolli Hills. Alathudayanpatti Periya Eri and Jamberi have filled up following good inflows during the southwest monsoon itself. As many as 53 tanks had nil storage and 31 others had less than 25% storage of their full capacity. Ten tanks had 25 to 50% of their capacity.

Poor rainfall and the sight of empty tanks have been a cause of much concern among farmers, especially in drought prone areas such as Manapparai. “We have not received much rainfall. The situation is bad and will turn worse in the coming months unless we get some good rainfall before the NE monsoon withdraws,” observed R. Renganathan, a farmer of Manapparai.