Cycle mechanic’s son from Ariyalur tops TANUAS rank list

July 27, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - ARIYALUR

For Rahulkanth, son of a bicycle mechanic at Poyyur near Ariyalur, who has topped the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University’s (TANUAS) undergraduate admission list, the journey was not smooth.

He had been a class topper since his primary level. But, he had to battle abject poverty and urinary tract ailment that tested him for more than two years. His family lives in a thatched house at Poyyur and his father Murugesan, a school dropout, is the lone breadwinner for the family of four. With his earning ranging from ₹200 to ₹300 daily, he had to manage all expenses in addition to meeting the educational expenses of his daughter Diana and Rahulkanth. Mr. Murugesan, who was determined to give good education to his children, knocked the doors of moneylenders several times to meet the expenses.

Rahulkanth was hospitalised and operated upon for a urinary tract-related ailment in a private hospital in Tiruchi when he was studying Class XI. However, he could not get the required relief. The pain troubled him often, thereby disturbing his preparation for the board examination. He underwent an operation once again while studying Class XII just before the start of practical exams. It forced him out of school for about a month. However, his determination made him return to school. With the support of the teachers of Swami Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Keezha Palur, he studied hard and came out with flying colours scoring 582 out of 600 marks in Class XII examinations with centrum in biology, physics and chemistry. His hard work, perseverance and commitment helped become the State topper in TANUAS merit list.

He thanked the school management for waiving about 50% of fees.

“It is a dream come true for me. Though the urinary issue tested me hard, I brushed it aside and worked hard to bring laurel to my parents, who toiled for our studies,” says Rahulkanth.

“I wanted my son to be an MBBS doctor. But I could not pay money for private coaching for NEET. If he did not have a urinary tract issue, he could have secured the needed marks in NEET to get a free seat (government quota),” says Mr. Murugesan.

N. Sangupathy, Administrative Officer of the school told The Hindu that Rahulkanth was a fit person to be sponsored for pursuing higher education. The State government should come forward to take care of his entire educational expenses.