Cyber Crime police station established

30 April 2021 19:03 IST

A Cyber Crime police station has been established in Ariyalur district to investigate cases pertaining to online frauds and those coming under the purview of the Information Technology Act. A senior police officer in the rank of an Additional Superintendent of Police has been nominated to head the station with an Inspector of Police, a Sub Inspector and three others working under him.

Functioning in the District Police Office premises in Ariyalur, it has been equipped with basic facilities such as computers with net connectivity and some software tools required for analysing call data records and for finding out the IP address while investigating the cases. A cyber lab has also been set up.

It was inaugurated by the Superintendent of Police, Ariyalur, V. Baskaran on Thursday. It booked a First Information Report based on a complaint. He said the station would take up cases relating to theft of mobile phones, online frauds and banking transactions. It would also take up cases relating to online cheating, online threatening, online game cheating besides crimes committed against women and children through online. There were pending petitions relating to cyber crimes which the Cyber Crime police station would soon be looking into.

