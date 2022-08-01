Tiruchirapalli

Cyber security officers at all police stations in Karur district

Special Correspondent KARUR August 01, 2022 17:44 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 17:44 IST

Cyber security officers have been nominated in every law and order police station in Karur district to act on complaints received from the general public relating to cyber crimes. 

The officers will receive complaints and issue a CSR (Community Service Register) number. They will then forward the complaint to the District Cyber Crime Unit. 

A one-day training programme was organised at the District Police Office here recently for the officers on their role and functions.  The general public can, henceforth, lodge complaints pertaining to cyber crimes, including online financial fraud, OTP fraud and cheating through online loan apps, at the jurisdictional police station, a police press release said. 

