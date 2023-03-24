ADVERTISEMENT

Cyber fraudsters swindle ₹ 3.78 lakh from a woman in Tiruchi

March 24, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons cheated a woman by promising to get her a job and swindled money from her bank account to the tune of ₹ 3.78 lakh in Tiruchi.

According to police, the cyber fraud happened from January 25 to February 2 this year. Complainant A. Vijayarani, 63, a native of Kurinji Nagar in Tiruchi, was approached by unidentified persons, who sent text messages to her mobile from three different numbers with a promise to get her a part-time job at a private company.

She shared her personal and bank details with them. Soon after learning her ATM card details, they withdrew ₹ 3.78 lakh from her bank account by getting one-time password from her.

She lodged a complaint with the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal. The complaint was eventually forwarded to the Tiruchi district police. The cybercrime police registered a case against unidentified persons on the charges of cheating under the sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US