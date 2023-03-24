Cyber fraudsters swindle ₹ 3.78 lakh from a woman in Tiruchi

March 24, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Unidentified persons cheated a woman by promising to get her a job and swindled money from her bank account to the tune of ₹ 3.78 lakh in Tiruchi.

According to police, the cyber fraud happened from January 25 to February 2 this year. Complainant A. Vijayarani, 63, a native of Kurinji Nagar in Tiruchi, was approached by unidentified persons, who sent text messages to her mobile from three different numbers with a promise to get her a part-time job at a private company.

She shared her personal and bank details with them. Soon after learning her ATM card details, they withdrew ₹ 3.78 lakh from her bank account by getting one-time password from her.

She lodged a complaint with the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal. The complaint was eventually forwarded to the Tiruchi district police. The cybercrime police registered a case against unidentified persons on the charges of cheating under the sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.