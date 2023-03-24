HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyber fraudsters swindle ₹ 3.78 lakh from a woman in Tiruchi

March 24, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons cheated a woman by promising to get her a job and swindled money from her bank account to the tune of ₹ 3.78 lakh in Tiruchi.

According to police, the cyber fraud happened from January 25 to February 2 this year. Complainant A. Vijayarani, 63, a native of Kurinji Nagar in Tiruchi, was approached by unidentified persons, who sent text messages to her mobile from three different numbers with a promise to get her a part-time job at a private company.

She shared her personal and bank details with them. Soon after learning her ATM card details, they withdrew ₹ 3.78 lakh from her bank account by getting one-time password from her.

She lodged a complaint with the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal. The complaint was eventually forwarded to the Tiruchi district police. The cybercrime police registered a case against unidentified persons on the charges of cheating under the sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.