Cyber fraudster swindles ₹ 2.39 lakh from a financier in Tiruchi

March 26, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified person swindled money from a financier in Tiruchi through a cyber fraud by sharing a malicious link in a text message on Sunday.

According to the police, M. Udayakumar, 49, a financier native of Panaiyakurichi in Tiruchi district, was maintaining his bank account in a private bank. Meanwhile, he received a text message on his mobile phone which asked him to click on the attached link to avoid his bank account from being closed. Believing this, he clicked the link and shared the one-time password with the fraudster, who immediately withdrew ₹ 2.39 lakh from his bank account.

Later, Udayakumar lodged a complaint at the cyber crime police station. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. The police were on the lookout to trace the whereabouts of the fraudster.

