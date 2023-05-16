Cyber fraudster swindles ₹11.25 lakh from bus conductor

May 16, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Cyber Crime police in Tiruchi district have registered a case on Monday against a cyber offender who allegedly swindled ₹11.25 lakh from a bus conductor.

The complainant, P. Ilayaraja, 46, a native of Pannapatti near Manapparai, has been working as a bus conductor in Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation. He told police that an unidentified person befriended him over a social media platform by introducing him as a doctor from London. He allegedly lured Ilayaraja under the pretext of giving costly gifts and foreign currency from London.

Later, by faking his identity as a Customs officer from Mumbai, he approached the complainant and demanded ₹11.25 lakh for customs clearance for the gifts. Believing this, the complainant transferred the amount to his bank account and later came to know that he was cheated. Based on his complaint, the Cyber Crime police registered a case under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act.