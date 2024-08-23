GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cyber Crime Police book case against couple for making slanderous remarks against VCK leader

Published - August 23, 2024 09:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi District Cyber Crime Police have registered a case against a couple for making slanderous remarks in the ‘X’ social media platform against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan. 

The case was registered under the Bharathiya Nyaya Sanhita besides under the SC / ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act), 1989 on a complaint preferred by A.K. Tamizhadhan alias Kamaladurai. Those named as accused are Selvakanthan and his wife Santhipriya. Mr. Tamizhadhan is VCK’s Tiruchi and Karur divisional secretary.

The release quoting Mr. Tamizhadhan’s complaint said slanderous remarks were made against Mr. Thirumavalavan by Mr. Selvakanthan of Naam Tamilar Katchi and his wife. The complaint the couple had made slanderous remarks from Canada to incite problem and create enmity between VCK and others and with an intention to provoke breach of peace and sought action against them.

