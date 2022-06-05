Cyber Cell formed in every police station in Tiruchi district

Three Cyber Support Officers nominated for each cell to attend to complaints relating to cyber offences

Three Cyber Support Officers nominated for each cell to attend to complaints relating to cyber offences

:

Every police station in Tiruchi district now has a Cyber Cell to immediately attend to complaints from the general public relating to cyber offences.

Three police personnel have been nominated as Cyber Support Officer in each police station falling under the Tiruchi City Police and Tiruchi Rural Police. The cell has been formed in the All Women Police Station as well.

The Cyber Cell in each police station would be headed by an officer in the rank of Special Sub Inspector and assisted by one Grade I police constable and the station receptionist. The formation of the Cyber Cell in every police station is based on an order issued by the Director General of Police, Cyber Crime Wing, Police Training College, Chennai.

The functions of the Cyber Support Officers was to immediately attend the complaints relating to cyber offences and help the complainants to report the fraudulent financial transactions to the helpline number 1930 if loss of money had occurred. The Cyber Support Officers would also help the complainants to submit a complaint to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). The police station would issue a CSR (Community Service Register) upon receipt of cyber crime complaints mentioning the NCRP acknowledgement number for both financial and non-financial offences.

In all, 42 Cyber Support Officers have been nominated in Tiruchi City Police encompassing 14 police stations, while 105 Cyber Support Officers have been nominated in the 35 police stations falling under the Tiruchi Rural Police. A training programme for the Cyber Support Officers of Tiruchi City Police was held at the City Police Office here on Saturday in which the Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan participated and addressed the police personnel regarding the reasons for the formation of cyber cells, a police press release said.