CWRC holds sitting in Tiruchi

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) held a sitting in Tiruchi on Friday to take stock of the situation in the Cauvery Basin.

The CWRC comprises representatives from the riparian States, the India Meteorological Department, the Central Water Commission and Union Ministry of Agriculture. The meeting was presided over by CWRC Chairman Navin Kumar.

The committee discussed and took into account the storage, inflow/outflow and withdrawal of water at the reservoirs in the Cauvery Basin, sources in the Water Resources Department said.

Later in the day, the Committee members visited Mukkombu and Kallanai. They were accompanied and briefed by officials of the State Water Resources Department led by S .Ramamoorthy, Chief Engineer, WRD, Tiruchi.