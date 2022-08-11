CUTN’s Har Ghar Tiranga rally elicits a good response

Residents of hamlets situated around the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) campus at Neelakudi near here had a pleasant surprise on Thursday morning as students from local schools and the CUTN holding the national flags walked through the village streets requesting the residents to display the Tricolour atop their houses from August 13 to August 15.

The Har Ghar Tiranga (Illamthorum Desiyakodi) awareness rally was launched at a minority institution school at Pannaivilagam hamlet by CUTN Vice-Chancellor, M. Krishnan.

Leading the rally, Professor Krishnan handed over the Tricolour flags to the residents urging them to take part in the grand finale of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava” event organised by the Central Government to celebrate the 75 th year of Independence, by hoisting the national flag at their houses for three days from Saturday to Monday as requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from Pannaivilagam, villages such as Nagakudi, Chakkaramangalam, Aadhamangalam, Thyagarajapuram, Perumpugalur, Neelakudi and Karunakaranallur were also covered on Thursday and the flag was distributed to more than 600 houses in these villages, according to CUTN sources.

Events like a ‘mini-marathon’ by the National Cadet Corps on Friday from Senthamangalam hamlet to the CUTN campus, a cultural event including a fancy dress competition for children of teaching and non-teaching staff of CUTN followed by recitation of national and patriotic songs by the students of Kasturba Gurukulam, Vedaranyam on Saturday evening, a field visit by the CUTN students to the Salt Sathyagraha movement monuments at Vedaranyam on Sunday have also been planned, sources added.

Meanwhile, the Tiruvarur District Administration has embarked upon a massive exercise of ensuring the availability of the national flag for hoisting at houses in Tiruvarur, Mannargudi, Koothanallur and Thiruthuraipoondi Municipalities.

For this purpose, 35 women self-help groups have been roped in to produce 50,633 national flags for distribution among the residents of the four Municipalities in the district.