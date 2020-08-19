CUTN to livestream webinar

The Central University of Tamil Nadu has made arrangements for live streaming of a webinar on “Implications of National Policy on Education – 2020” to be organised by it on Thursday.
In a press release, the University has said that sitting and former vice-chancellors of the institutions of national significance will be converging on a single platform to discuss the advances in education and the NEP – 2020, exceptionally, for the understanding of all the stakeholders of education from experts and educationalists to teachers and students, and for the successful roll-out of the NEP.
Stating that the aim of the webinar is to create awareness among the stakeholders on the salient features of NEP – 2020 and its implications on the higher education system, the release added that the new policy proposes revision and revamping of all aspects of the education structure, including its regulation and governance, to create a new system aligned to achieve full human potential, developing an equitable and just society.
The webinar which will commence at 11 a.m. on August 20 will be streamed live for public viewing at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAC8rL-SvwNciagKAYuu4Ow , according to the release.
