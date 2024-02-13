GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CUTN to have a department of foreign languages

February 13, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Central University of Tamil Nadu will soon have a department of foreign languages.

Disclosing this at the inaugural session of a workshop on communicative skills in English held on the Neelakudi campus near Tiruvarur on Tuesday, Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan said that it had been proposed to establish the new department with seven faculty members proficient in teaching Russian, German, Japanese, Korean and French languages.

The workshop on communicative skills was a fall out of the memorandum of understanding signed between CUTN and the University of Siedlce, Poland, under the Erasmus plus mobility programme funded by the European Union, he added.

Two professors from the University of Siedlce, one from the Department of English and the other from Department of Computer Science, participated in the workshop held on CUTN Neelakudi campus.

