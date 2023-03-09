CUTN Tiruchi campus to open soon

March 09, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

The much-anticipated satellite campus of Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), Tiruvarur, is expected to open in Tiruchi soon, aiming to improve student intake and streamline administration procedures, said its top official.

“A five-acre plot opposite the Vice Chancellor’s residence at Bharathidasan University has been earmarked for our Tiruchi campus. We have planned to construct guest quarters and a meeting hall there for now, and hope the site will become functional by the end of the year,” said M. Krishnan, Vice Chancellor, CUTN.

“Tiruchi’s excellent connectivity by road, rail and air will also help us to conduct our official work more efficiently here, rather than in Chennai,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Krishnan was speaking at a press conference on Thursday to announce the institution’s seventh convocation ceremony, set to take place on March 12. This year, 917 students (523 female and 394 male) will be receiving their degrees at the institution’s campus in Neelakudi, Tiruvarur campus.

The university, which stands 85th in the NIRF India Ranking 2022, has also announced admissions for the academic year 2023-2024 through the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET). “We have had a good response from students outside Tamil Nadu so far; in fact many states like Kerala have dedicated coaching centres to prepare children for CUET. Since the portions are from Higher Secondary school syllabus, the students will find it easier for preparation. We are hoping to encourage more students from Tamil Nadu to apply, and have also set up teams to help them complete the online submission forms,” said Mr. Krishnan. The CUET examination, to be conducted in 13 languages including Tamil, is scheduled from May 21 onwards.

CUTN Registrar Sulochana Shekhar said that five subjects are to to be introduced in the next academic year in addition to the existing undergraduate and integrated programmes. These include food technology, pharmaceutical technology, geo-informatics, bio-informatics and foreign languages. Japanese, German and Russian will be among the foreign languages that will be taught at CUTN, official added.