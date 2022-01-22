CUTN team to visit Salt Satyagraha Memorial at Vedaranyam on Jan. 25

TIRUCHI

22 January 2022

As part of activities commemorating 75 glorious years of Independence

A team of teaching and non-teaching staff from Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur, has planned a visit to the Salt Satyagraha Memorial Campus at Vedaranyam, on January 25.

Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan will lead the 25-member team to the memorial as part of Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav (75 glorious years of Independence) under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan programme.

After paying floral tribute to the statue of freedom fighters, the Vice-Chancellor will dedicate 100 watts of solar street light to Kasthuriba Gandhi Kanya Gurukulam. “We will visit the small prison used to incarcerate satyagrahis during 1930,” Mr. Krishnan said.

After paying floral tribuutes to the Salt Satyagraha Memorial and the Memorial of freedom fighter Sardar Vedaratnam Pillai, the CUTN delgation will return to the campus.

The visit will serve the purpose of reinforcing the sense of patroitism alongside making the presence of the institution felt among the community in the region. The heritage centre proposed on the CUTN campus will feature the history of the Salt Satyagraha at Vedaranyam, besides the historical and archaeological facets of ancient temples in Tiruvarur and surroundings, , Mr. Krishnan said..

The visit is being coordinated by P.S. Velmurugan, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, a descendent of a freedom fighter.

Managing Trustee of Kasthurba Gandhi Kanya Gurukulam Appakutti Vedaratnam, who is the grandson of Sardar Vedaratnam, says he intends to present a valuable book published in Belgium by authors there after their padayatra from Tiruchi to Vedaranyam.

The book contains chapters written in English and Flemish (Belgian language).

“I have also authored a chapter titled In Search of Gandhi’s Daughters. The book weighing about a kg is meant for the library of CUTN,” Mr. Appakutti Vedaratnam said.