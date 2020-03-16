CUTN suspends classes till March 31

As a precautionary measure to safeguard students from COVID-19, the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) in Tiruvarur has suspended all classes and other academic activities till March 31.

Vice-Chancellor A.P. Dash, who held an emergency meeting with the deans and heads of departments on Sunday to discuss the steps to be taken to safeguard students and faculty members, told The Hindu that no one from the university had symptoms of COVID-19. However, since the safety and well-being of the students were paramount, it was decided to suspend all classes until March 31. All students had been asked to vacate the hostels with immediate effect. Around 1,800 students from 23 States were staying in the hostels on campus. The wardens had been asked to ensure that the hostellers vacated their rooms immediately.

Mr. Dash said a group of around 200 students from Kerala, who had gone home for the weekend, had been informed about the suspension of classes.

A task force would be constituted on Monday to monitor the situation. An isolation room with basic medical facilities would be set up to offer emergency medical assistance to affected students, if any.

It is expected that the situation would return to normal by month-end. However, a decision on reopening the university would be taken in the last week of March.

The Vice-Chancellor said the deans had been asked to explore all options to teach the students online. Students could watch recorded programmes and read study material online, Mr. Dash said.

NIT-Tiruchi shut

The National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, has also declared holiday till March 31, after taking the advice of the district administration.

Mini Shaji Thomas, director, NIT-Tiruchi, said the institute had around 6,000 students from different States. Students who had gone home to celebrate Holi had been asked to stay there until the end of the month. This was mainly to safeguard students, she said.

Ms. Thomas said students staying in hostels had also been advised to return home. However, this would not apply to international students.