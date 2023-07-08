CUTN signs MoU with ELGI

July 08, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - TIRUVARUR

The Community College, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Neelakudi, Tiruvarur district has signed a memorandum of understanding with the ELGI Equipments Limited, Coimbatore, for launching a skill-based vocational course in manufacturing technology.

The MoU envisages the introduction of a three-year Bachelor of Vocation (B.Voc) degree programme in Manufacturing Technology under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) at CUTN.

Approximately 300 students might have the opportunity to pursue the vocational course where the theoretical part of the course would be held at the Community College, CUTN, the practical skill-based training would be provided at the ELGI facility at Coimbatore. The new degree programme also provides on-the-job training from the first semester itself with the students receiving a stipend during the training period, according to a CUTN release.

Meanwhile, the University has extended the last date to submit applications for the new post-graduate courses introduced from the academic year 2023-24. Students desiring to pursue a Master Degree in Mathematics, Biotechnology or Physics and Post-graduate Diploma in Data Science or Fitness Management can avail additional information about the courses on the University’s admission portal: https://cutnadm.samarth.edu.in and submit their applications on or before July 10, the release added.

