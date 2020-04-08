Tiruchirapalli

CUTN sets up i-corner for online teaching

The Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) has set up an online platform on its campus to students to complete their syllabus and project work.

The guest house on the campus has been converted into ‘i-corner’ with high-speed internet connectivity where the faculty can have seamless interaction with their pupils.

Vice-Chancellor A.P. Dash has urged faculty members to reach out to students through online tools such as MOOC, Google classroom, WhatsApp, Zoom and other softwares. The institute’s main priority should be final year students as they will be moving out to pursue higher education or jobs.

A committee headed by the Registrar, S. Bhuvaneswari, has been formed to take appropriate measures to continue the teaching and evaluation process. The committee has proposed for submission and evaluation of the final year project report and dissertation through online mode.

Further, a panel of experts for counselling students has also been formed. The helpline numbers are available in the university website, according to a release.

The date of opening of the university will be communicated to students after April 14 upon receiving directions from the University Grants Commission and the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

