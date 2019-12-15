CUTN plans Tiruchi campus; 47 acres of land identified

In a significant move, the Tiruchi district administration has agreed to allot about 47 acres of land to the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) for setting up its campus on Tiruchi-Thuraiyur Road.

A proposal to that effect was mooted to the State government about a year ago, seeking 100 acres of land possibly on the outskirts of Tiruchi to establish CUTN campus. Based on it, Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu had directed the revenue officials to submit a report on availability of government-owned land for the purpose. A few sites identified initially were found to be unsuitable due to small area. After a second round of intense search, the officials have shortlisted a 47-acre site near Thuraiyur.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Sivarasu said that the site was situated on a highway and Tiruchi’s good road, rail and air connectivity would make it easily accessible. It was found to suit the requirement of the CUTN. Mr. Sivarasu had inspected the site and communicated to the officials of CUTN on the availability of the land at a stretch. He would initiate further action based on the replay of CUTN administration.

Confirming the development, A. P. Dash, Vice Chancellor of CUTN, said that it has been taken to the notice of Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD). Senior officials of MHRD would be apprised of the availability of the land in Tiruchi, its suitability and feasibility.

A few more standard procedure would have to be followed before finalising the decision on establishing a campus.

S. Bhuvaneswari, Registrar, CUTN, said that though 100 acres was sought for setting up of a campus, 45 acres of land was sufficient for creating various infrastructure to house the needed departments, teaching and research facilities.

Chances were bright for making the proposed campus vibrant as it was centrally located in the State. It would benefit all stakeholders, including students, faculty members and others.