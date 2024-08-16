GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CUTN non-teaching staff to get financial assistance to attend workshops, conferences

Financial assistance of up to ₹60,000 would be provided to non-teaching staff of the central university to help them attend conferences and workshops across the country

Published - August 16, 2024 05:29 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A new financial support programme to assist non-teaching staff to pursue their quest for knowledge is in the offing at the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur.

Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan, in his Independence Day address at the university on Thursday, said that in recognition of their contribution, it had been decided to launch a new programme to provide financial assistance of up to ₹60,000 to the non-teaching staff to help them attend conferences and workshops across the country.

The hard work and dedication of the faculty, students, and non-teaching staff had helped the university get NAAC A+ rating in the second cycle, Professor Krishnan said. This had not only enhanced the reputation of the university but also paved the way for introduction of online education, which would open up new revenue streams and extend the reach of the institution.

Stating that the university had sustained its position among the top 100 educational institutions for the past three years, the Vice-Chancellor said this made the institution eligible to apply for PURSE grant (Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence) given by the Department of Science and Technology, which could bring in up to ₹20 crore.

Tiruchi / university

