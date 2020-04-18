CUTN may resume classes on June 1

Regular classes at Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur, are likely to commence on June 1 and will be followed by semester examinations.

However, according to a CUTN press release, the High-Level Committee headed by the Vice-Chancellor will revisit the decision if any directions are received from the Ministry of Human Resources Development/University Grants Commission.

The online classes will continue till the lockdown period, or until further orders, on all working days.

Recommendation

It has been recommended to treat period from March (23rd onwards) and April as working days since all faculty members have worked from home and conducted online classes as per the instructions of MHRD and UGC.

Further, May will be considered as preparatory time for accommodation of students on the campus since the hostels have been handed over to the local administration for use as institutional quarantine centres, the release added.