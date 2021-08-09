CUTN keen to establish its off-campus in Tiruchi

The Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), Tiruvarur, is keen on pursuing its earlier plan for establishing its first off-campus in Tiruchi.

After a proposal was mooted for the Tiruchi campus by the university a few years ago, the district administration had, during 2019, identified a 47-acre site owned by the State Government along Tiruchi-Thuraiyur Highway.

However, the proposal did not move further as the university’s executive council had not given its nod then. “The proposal will be placed again before the council and the Union Education Ministry for approval”, M. Krishnan, Vice-Chancellor, said.

Since the CUTN was established at the initiative of late Chief Minister Karunanidhi, academicians in the central districts opine that the present dispensation will be as much keen on strengthening the visibility for the university by way of facilitating the start of the off-campus in Tiruchi, which holds the distinction as a major educational hub encompassing institutions of national importance: National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi, Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi, Indian Institute of Information Technology - Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu National Law University, and ICAR-National Research Centre for Banana, besides Bharathidasan University, and a host of arts and science colleges of a long standing. The vantage location of Tiruchi and easy air, rail and road connectivity will enable the proposed Tiruchi campus to add vibrancy substantially to CUTN’s academic and research activities, they believe.

Prof. Krishnan, who assumed charge as Vice-Chancellor, last week said the CUTN will seek to start its off campus on the lines of the regional campuses launched by The English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, (a Central varsity), at Shillong and Lucknow. “The CUTN will also collaborate with State universities for joint academic and research activities,” Prof. Krishnan said.

The CUTN will focus its immediate attention on strengthening infrastructure and research facilities within the main campus. The campus will be spruced up and we will ensure construction of two new hostel buildings - for boys and girls - each with a capacity to accommodate 300 students, and an academic block with the already sanctioned fund of ₹ 91 crore, within six months, in order to improve NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) from B++ to A+. “We will start off by preparing the self-study report,” Prof. Krishnan said.