CUTN expels student from hostel

A final year Integrated M.Sc. (Chemistry) student at Central University of Tamil Nadu has been expelled from the university’s boys hostel recently for organising a protest within the campus in April. Posters containing “unwanted and objectionable” words were displayed by the demonstrators.

In the issue pertaining to a protest organised in April last by a group of students on the campus, the student was asked to vacate the hostel over his involvement in putting objectionable posters, according to CUTN alumni. The action was based on the recommendations of a disciplinary committee constituted by the varsity.

Condemning the expulsion of the student from the hostel, a member of the alumni team charged the university administration with creating an atmosphere on the campus conducive to the growth of right-wing ideological groups.

The university administration had sought the assistance of local police to quell the students’ voices against the “Agnipath” scheme a few days ago, he claimed.

Meanwhile, university sources said the expulsion was to send a strong message to students that the campus was for learning only.