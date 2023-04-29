ADVERTISEMENT

CUTN conducts workshops for school students

April 29, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Central University of Tamil Nadu has conducted Talent Search in Sciences (TSS) workshops for school students under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan programme of the Ministry of Human Resources Development.

The workshop focuses on connecting school-based knowledge with the outside world and making the learning of science and mathematics a joyful and meaningful activity for school children. It aims at nurturing a spirit of inquiry and creativity, a love for science and mathematics, and effective use of technology amongst children. It encourages and supports those who show inclination and talent for these subjects to reach heights in academic excellence and research, according to a CUTN release.

Two such workshops were conducted where the participants were not merely exposed to routine lectures but also stimulated to think and discover scientific results.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

CUTN thanked the officials of the district administration and Education Department for selecting and permitting students from various Government schools in the district to participate in the workshops.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US