CUTN conducts workshops for school students

April 29, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Central University of Tamil Nadu has conducted Talent Search in Sciences (TSS) workshops for school students under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan programme of the Ministry of Human Resources Development.

The workshop focuses on connecting school-based knowledge with the outside world and making the learning of science and mathematics a joyful and meaningful activity for school children. It aims at nurturing a spirit of inquiry and creativity, a love for science and mathematics, and effective use of technology amongst children. It encourages and supports those who show inclination and talent for these subjects to reach heights in academic excellence and research, according to a CUTN release.

Two such workshops were conducted where the participants were not merely exposed to routine lectures but also stimulated to think and discover scientific results.

CUTN thanked the officials of the district administration and Education Department for selecting and permitting students from various Government schools in the district to participate in the workshops.