CUTN conducts Viksit Bharat 2047 awareness rally

December 16, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Central University of Tamil Nadu organised a rally to foster awareness and inspire youth in villages around the university to contribute their ideas to the Viksit Bharat 2047 page on the MyGov portal.

Flagging off the rally from the CUTN Neelakudi premises, Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan and Registrar R. Thirumurugan said that recognising the significance of collective efforts in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharath 2047, the Centre emphasised the indispensable role of youth input in this transformative journey of the country to shape the future of India.

Over 200 students from the University and the CUTN Kendriya Vidyalaya participated in the rally, sources added.

