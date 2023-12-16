GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CUTN conducts Viksit Bharat 2047 awareness rally

December 16, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Central University of Tamil Nadu organised a rally to foster awareness and inspire youth in villages around the university to contribute their ideas to the Viksit Bharat 2047 page on the MyGov portal.

Flagging off the rally from the CUTN Neelakudi premises, Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan and Registrar R. Thirumurugan said that recognising the significance of collective efforts in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharath 2047, the Centre emphasised the indispensable role of youth input in this transformative journey of the country to shape the future of India.

Over 200 students from the University and the CUTN Kendriya Vidyalaya participated in the rally, sources added.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / university

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.