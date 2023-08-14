ADVERTISEMENT

CUTN conducts Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

August 14, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

As part of its Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Central University of Tamil Nadu at Neelakudi in Tiruvarur district on Monday distributed the national flag to school students and residents of neighbouring villages.

According to a CUTN release, students, faculty and staff members of the university took part in the campaign that was launched by Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan at Punitha Jayarakkini Madha Government-aided Middle School at Pannaivilagam village.

Interacting with the students, Mr. Krishnan gave insights into the significance of the Indian freedom struggle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from distributing sweets and the national flag at the school, the university students and staff embarked on a walk to Sakkaramangalam and Thiyagarajapuram villages located near the CUTN campus. They distributed the national flag to the residents for display atop their houses on Independence Day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US