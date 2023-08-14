HamberMenu
CUTN conducts Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

August 14, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

As part of its Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Central University of Tamil Nadu at Neelakudi in Tiruvarur district on Monday distributed the national flag to school students and residents of neighbouring villages.

According to a CUTN release, students, faculty and staff members of the university took part in the campaign that was launched by Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan at Punitha Jayarakkini Madha Government-aided Middle School at Pannaivilagam village.

Interacting with the students, Mr. Krishnan gave insights into the significance of the Indian freedom struggle.

Apart from distributing sweets and the national flag at the school, the university students and staff embarked on a walk to Sakkaramangalam and Thiyagarajapuram villages located near the CUTN campus. They distributed the national flag to the residents for display atop their houses on Independence Day.

