CUTN bags slot in the first 100 NIRF rankings of Central Universities.

June 08, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Central University of Tamil Nadu at Neelakudi in Tiruvarur district has managed to remain in the first 100 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rank list of Universities for the second consecutive year.

According to a CUTN release, the University has bagged 85th position in the NIRF in 2022 released by the Union Ministry of Education and has secured 89th position this year.

The framework, approved by the Union Ministry of Human Resources Development in 2015, outlines a methodology to rank the higher education institutions across the country by taking into consideration the following parameters – “Teaching, Learning and Resources”, “Research and Professional Practices”, “Graduation Outcomes”, “Outreach and Inclusivity” and “Perception”.

The CUTN has bagged the fourth place in the “Outreach and Inclusivity” parameter this year, the release added.

Vice Chancellor M.Krishnan commended the teaching and non-teaching staff and the students for their unwavering commitment to academic excellence, research and community engagement.

