CUTN bags ‘Best Green Campus’ award

May 10, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

Nature Science Foundation, Coimbatore, has presented the ‘Best Green Campus’ award to Central University of Tamil Nadu, Neelakudi, in Tiruvarur district.

According to CUTN sources, NSF, an organisation functioning as a research and development centre for society improvement, conducted green campus, environment and energy audits on CUTN campus in January. Impressed by the university’s adherence to the green and energy conservation building code, the inspection team submitted its report favouring the presentation of the award to CUTN.

One of the main focuses of the audit was electricity consumption, with the university trying to move towards alternative energy sources to reduce its carbon footprint. The Green Campus drive has also helped the university reduce its plastic usage by promoting the use of non-plastic containers.

The university campus also acts as a habitat for unique flora and fauna; it is a temporary home to several migratory birds. The university’s green campus initiative aims to preserve flora and fauna and reduce the negative impact of carbon emissions on the environment.

Stating that similar audits will be carried out every five years to help the institution track its progress in achieving sustainable practices, sources added that the institution plans to continue its efforts towards inspiring and promoting sustainable practices on its campus and beyond.

Already, ‘No Vehicle Day’ is being observed on the university campus on the first Thursday of every month with the objective to reduce carbon emissions wherein staff and pupils are asked to leave their cars at home and adopt greener modes of transport such as cycling, walking, using public transportation and electric vehicles.

The initiative focuses on promoting sustainable practices on the university campus and also inspiring and encouraging the residents of neighbouring villages to adopt sustainable practices, which include reducing energy consumption, promoting recycling, and reducing the negative impact of carbon emissions on health and the environment, sources added.