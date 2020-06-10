CUTN announces online exam schedule

The Central University of Tamil Nadu has announced the online examination schedule for end-semester examination for all integrated and postgraduate programmes and integrated M.A. (Economics) course.

The end-semester examination for integrated and post-graduate courses begins on July 2 and ends on July 16.

For integrated M.A.(Economics) course, the online examination starts from July 3 and ends on July 10.

All examinations will be held for two hours from 10 a.m., according to CUTN announcement.

The detailed schedule of examinations is available on the CUTN website.