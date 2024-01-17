ADVERTISEMENT

CUTN and ChargePal sign MoU

January 17, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), Neelakudi near Tiruvarur and ChargePal Private Limited entered a Memorandum of Understanding to create synergy in propelling innovation and development in academic and corporate spheres.

The MoU signifies a significant stride towards fostering collaboration in diverse domains, focusing on training, research, consultancy, workforce software support, data engineering solutions, and knowledge sharing, according to a CUTN release. The collaboration will facilitate joint initiatives in short-term and long-term training programmes, fostering research in the areas of shared interest, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US